The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

January 6 US Capitol attack preceded by intelligence agency failures

A new report holds government agencies responsible for downplaying the threat of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, even as it was happening.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 18:57

Updated: JUNE 27, 2023 18:59
A MOB of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump climb through a window they broke, as they storm the United States Capitol Building in Washington, on January 6, 2021 (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
A MOB of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump climb through a window they broke, as they storm the United States Capitol Building in Washington, on January 6, 2021
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

A new report detailing intelligence failures leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said government agencies responsible for anticipating trouble downplayed the threat - even as the building was being stormed in an attempt to stop Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president.

The 105-page report, issued Tuesday by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said intelligence personnel at the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other agencies ignored warnings of violence in December 2020.

Subsequently, they blamed each other for failing to prevent the attack that ensued on Jan. 6, which left more than 140 police officers injured and led to several deaths.

Since then, the US government has won hundreds of convictions against the rioters, with some getting long prison sentences.

"These agencies failed to sound the alarm and share critical intelligence information that could have helped law enforcement better prepare for the events" of Jan. 6, said Senator Gary Peters, the chairman of the committee issuing the report titled "Planned in Plain Sight, A Review of the Intelligence Failures in Advance of January 6th, 2021."

Republicans on the committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS) A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Trump insists on election fraud

Last summer, a special House of Representatives committee held multiple hearings, following a long investigation, in which it concluded that Republican then-President Donald Trump repeatedly ignored top aides' findings that there was no significant fraud in the November 2020 presidential election, which he lost.

Trump has continued to falsely insist he won that contest and was the victim of a massive election fraud effort by Democrats. Just hours before the riot, Trump delivered a fiery speech to a large gathering of supporters, urging them to march to the Capitol as the House and Senate met in a joint session to certify the victory by Biden, a Democrat.

Trump currently is seen as the leading candidate to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He and some of his Republican rivals have pledged to grant or consider granting pardons to rioters serving prison sentences if elected.

Far-right extremism

Among the committee's findings:

In December 2020, the FBI received information that the far-right Proud Boys extremist group planned to be in Washington "to literally kill people."

Intelligence agencies on Jan. 3-4, 2021, knew of multiple postings on social media calling for armed violence and storming the Capitol. Yet, "as late as 8:57 am on January 6 a senior Watch Officer at the DHS National Operations Center wrote, “[t]here is no indication of civil disobedience.”

By 2:58 p.m., the report noted, with a riot declared and the Capitol in formal "lockdown" mode, DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis noted online "chatter" calling for more violent actions "but at this time no credible information to pass on has been established."

During the summer of 2020, demonstrations were staged in several US cities after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer during his arrest.

The Senate report noted that the Office of Intelligence and Analysis had been criticized then for "over-collecting intelligence on American citizens," resulting "in a 'pendulum swing' after which analysts were then hesitant to report open-source intelligence they were seeing in the lead-up to January 6th."

The report concluded there is a "clear need ... for a reevaluation of the federal government’s domestic intelligence collection, analysis, and dissemination processes."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by