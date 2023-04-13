The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Proud Boy tells jury he had no plan to attack US Capitol before Jan. 6

Rehl testified that he did not assault anyone that day. His decision to testify in his own defense marked the latest twist in what has become the longest running Jan. 6 trial so far in Washington.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 08:44
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys testified to a jury on Wednesday that he had no plan to attack the US Capitol before he entered it with hundreds of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his election defeat.

Zachary Rehl, one of five Proud Boy members facing seditious conspiracy and other criminal charges for their role in the attack, spent two days this week answering questions from his attorney about his conduct that day.

"Never did it cross my mind ever to attack the Capitol," Rehl said on Wednesday.

"I think what ultimately unfolded there - all of the violence - was a disgrace," said Rehl, a former leader of the group's Philadelphia chapter. "At the time I was down there it looked like a big, giant protest. I thought it was a protest. That is what I went there for."

Hundreds of supporters of Republican former president Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election. Five people including a police officer died during or shortly after the riot and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB)Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB)

Rehl testified that he did not assault anyone that day. His decision to testify in his own defense marked the latest twist in what has become the longest running Jan. 6 trial so far in Washington.

Criminal defendants often choose to invoke their Fifth Amendment right not to testify to avoid cross-examination by prosecutors in front of the jury.

A second member of the Proud Boys, Dominic Pezzola, is also expected to testify in his own defense before the trial concludes.

Former Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and fellow members Rehl, Pezzola, Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs have been on trial on seditious conspiracy charges, with prosecutors alleging they plotted to use violence to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Attacking the US capital

Prosecutors allege that Tarrio, Rehl, Nordean and Biggs were part of group called the Ministry of Self Defense, which allegedly helped mobilize the Proud Boys to travel to Washington.

At least 65 members of this group exchanged encrypted messages, some of which discussed attacking the Capitol, according to the indictment.

Defense lawyers have argued that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that prosecutors have taken private messages out of context to suggest there was a broad conspiracy.

Answering questions from his lawyer, Rehl was careful in how he described his decision to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I did eventually go inside the Capitol after it was understood (then-Vice President) Mike Pence had evacuated the building and all the other members of Congress had already evacuated," Rehl said during his first day of testimony on Tuesday. "I didn't want to affect anything with that proceeding."



Tags United States crime law far-right Proud Boys
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by