The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Belarus leader says nuclear arms will not be used

The Belarusian president, in an address marking his ex-Soviet state's national day, said the stationing of the weapons in Belarus was "my firmest initiative".

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 1, 2023 01:16
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to journalists during his visit to a military-industrial complex facility in the Minsk Region, Belarus June 13, 2023. (photo credit: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to journalists during his visit to a military-industrial complex facility in the Minsk Region, Belarus June 13, 2023.
(photo credit: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin's staunchest ally in its war in Ukraine, said on Friday he was certain Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in his country would never be used.

Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have acknowledged that some tactical weapons have arrived in Belarus and the remainder would be put in place by the end of the year.

The Belarusian president, in an address marking his ex-Soviet state's national day, said the stationing of the weapons in Belarus was "my firmest initiative".

"As we move along, we become more and more convinced that they (the weapons) must be stationed here, in Belarus, in a reliable place," Lukashenko told a gathering in a large hall in an online broadcast by the state BelTA news agency, with many present waving red and green national flags.

"I am certain that we will never have to use them while they are here. And no enemy will ever set foot on our land."

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Lukashenko, like Russia, has repeatedly accused Western countries of trying to destroy his state and says the nuclear deployment is necessary to deter potential aggressors.

He said this month that some arms were in Belarus and at one point suggested he would not hesitate to use them if necessary, while adding that consultations with Russia would be needed.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday the deployment did not violate the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1968 as Russia retained control over the weapons. He told Russia's Tass news agency the deployment had been "forced" on Russia.

Wagner permitted to move operations to Belarus

Lukashenko allowed Putin to launch part of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine from Belarus and has supported the war --brokering a deal last week to enable mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters to move operations to his country.

The head of neighbouring Poland's National Bureau of Security, Jacek Siewiera, said Wagner fighters relocating to Belarus could use migrants from Africa and other countries to destabilise central and eastern Europe.

Siewiera's comments to the Financial Times were a reference to clashes on the Belarusian border in 2021 when migrants tried to push their way into Poland, which accused Lukashenko of encouraging them to come to the country.

In power since 1994, he has also relied on Putin for support since using the security forces to crush demonstrations staged by protesters alleging he rigged his latest re-election in 2020.

In his remarks, he said the same Belarusian opposition politicians, now mostly in exile, who denounced the weapons deployment also criticised the construction of a Russian-built nuclear power station now operating in Belarus.

"I've said this before...that if you don' know what to do in this or that situation and your enemies are shouting and making a fuss, just do the opposite," he told the gathering. "If they shout that nuclear weapons are bad, just do the opposite."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by