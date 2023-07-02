The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Why is this Croatian city banning tourists' wheeled suitcases?

Mayor Mato Frankovic instilled the ban, as part of the "Respect the City" initiative, with an attached fine of Rs 23630 (approximately 1,067.68 NIS or $287.83 USD) for breaching the ban.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2023 01:38
A general view of Dubrovnik, Croatia June 7, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 7, 2022. (photo credit: ANTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS)
The Croatian city of Dubrovnik announced plans to ban the use of wheeled luggage, according to media reports from June 30.

Dubrovnik is known for its flourishing tourist industry, with hundreds of thousands of people visiting the city annually, according to NDTV. However, the new ban seems to be directly addressing a problem created by the successful industry. 

Local residents have allegedly experienced an overwhelming amount of noise pollution, made by the sound of suitcases being dragged along the paved streets. Some residents claimed that the sound has woken them up during the night.  

What is the consequence of disobeying the rule?

To address local concerns, Mayor Mato Frankovic instilled the ban, as part of the "Respect the City" initiative, with an attached fine of Rs 23630 (approximately 1,067.68 NIS or $287.83 USD) for breaching the ban.

People swim near the Walls of Dubrovnik, Croatia June 7, 2022. Picture taken June 7, 2022. (credit: ANTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS)People swim near the Walls of Dubrovnik, Croatia June 7, 2022. Picture taken June 7, 2022. (credit: ANTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS)

This is not the only action that the city intends to take against luggage, according to NDTV, as the city plans to stop all luggage being carried into the city starting November. The new rule will come with a system that forces visitors to deposit their bags outside the city, where the bags will be delivered to the guests by courier.



