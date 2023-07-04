The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: My Fourth of July

In an exclusive Fourth of July column, Prime Minister Netanyahu reflects on July 4, 1976 - the day Israeli forces, including his brother Yoni, landed in Entebbe and liberated 103 hostages.

By BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
Published: JULY 4, 2023 00:01

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 00:15
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The days leading up to July 4, 1976, were filled with anticipation. For me and my fellow Israeli students in Boston, the American Bicentennial celebrated the birth of liberty in the modern world. Tall ships sailed into Boston Harbor. Families were planning their long weekends. Picnics abounded.

It would have been a glorious day for me and the other Israeli students at MIT, too, but it was marred by the news we had received earlier in the week of the hijacking of an Air France plane.

Then, on the morning of July 4, breaking news swept the entire world. On the day America celebrated its Bicentennial, Israeli commandos carried out one of the most daring rescues in modern times. An Israeli force had landed in Entebbe, liberated 103 hostages and flew them back to Israel. The report added that “one officer was killed.” My elation over the rescue was abruptly cut short. Why did they say “officer”? Normally they would say “soldier.”

FREED HOSTAGES returning from Entebbe are reunited with their families at Ben-Gurion Airport, 1976. (credit: © Micha Bar-Am / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn) FREED HOSTAGES returning from Entebbe are reunited with their families at Ben-Gurion Airport, 1976. (credit: © Micha Bar-Am / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)

My older brother, Yoni, who was born in New York shortly before Israel’s independence, made the ultimate sacrifice leading the rescue force in a mission that became known as “Operation Jonathan.” His courage and that of his comrades marked the ultimate commitment to freedom.

The rescue of hostages targeted simply because they were Jews epitomized the deepest meaning of the rebirth of the Jewish state. Occurring on the Fourth of July, this historic mission also underscored the deep bond between America and Israel.

The rise of America ensured the rise of freedom in our world. Time and again, the United States defeated the forces of totalitarianism and terror. In this and many other ways, Israel has no better ally than the United States, and the United States has no better ally than Israel.

Happy Birthday America. May God bless our unbreakable bond.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by