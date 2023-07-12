The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says

Microsoft did not say which organizations or governments had been affected, but added that the hacking group involved primarily targets entities in Western Europe.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2023 16:47
A LAPTOP with binary codes displayed in front of the Chinese flag. Individuals basically do not care if their personal data are stolen, unless the hacker personally locks them out of their accounts or the theft has some other major concrete negative impact on their lives. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A LAPTOP with binary codes displayed in front of the Chinese flag.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Chinese state-linked hackers have secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations including government agencies in a sweeping cyber espionage campaign, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

In an interview with ABC News, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States had detected a breach of federal government accounts "fairly rapidly" and had managed to prevent further breaches.

The hacking group, which Microsoft dubbed Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to access webmail accounts running on the firm's Outlook service, Microsoft said in a statement on its website. The activity began in May.

"As with any observed nation-state actor activity, Microsoft has contacted all targeted or compromised organizations directly via their tenant admins and provided them with important information to help them investigate and respond," the statement added.

VISUAL DEPICTION OF A HACKER (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)VISUAL DEPICTION OF A HACKER (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Which nations were impacted?

Microsoft did not say which organizations or governments had been affected, but added that the hacking group involved primarily targets entities in Western Europe.

White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said an intrusion in Microsoft's cloud security had "affected unclassified systems," without elaborating.

"Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service," he added.

China's embassy in London did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Beijing routinely denies involvement in hacking.



