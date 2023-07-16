The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US, China aim to revive climate cooperation as tensions simmer

Despite recent tensions, China and the US are aiming to combat climate change together.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 16, 2023 08:18
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023. (photo credit: PEDRO PARDO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023.
(photo credit: PEDRO PARDO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The United States and China will look to revive efforts to combat global warming this week, in bilateral meetings that observers hope will raise the bar on ambitions ahead of UN-sponsored climate talks in late 2023.

The talks follow two other high-level US visits to China this year, as the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters work to stabilize a relationship strained by trade disputes, military tensions, and accusations of spying.

John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate change, will join bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing from July 16-19 that will focus on issues including reducing methane emissions, limiting coal use, curbing deforestation, and helping poor countries address climate change.

The pair, who have cultivated a warm relationship over more than two decades of diplomacy, will also likely discuss China’s objections to US tariffs and other restrictions on imports of Chinese solar panel and battery components, observers say.

Washington is seeking to protect US manufacturers from low-cost competitors in China, including those it suspects of using forced labor, which Beijing denies.

"I wouldn't look for breakthroughs in these meetings but my hope is that they restore normal alignment and diplomacy," said David Sandalow, director of the US-China program at the Center on Global Energy Policy.

Kerry addressed his objectives for the China trip at a House foreign relations subcommittee hearing on Thursday, saying: "What we're trying to achieve now is really to establish some stability with the relationship without conceding anything.”

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of being too soft on Beijing in climate diplomacy, arguing that China continues to increase its greenhouse gas emissions while the United States imposes costly measures to clean up.

Kerry is the third US official after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China this year to try to reestablish a stable bilateral relationship.

Both countries say they should be able to collaborate on climate change regardless of other disagreements.

Li Shuo from Greenpeace in Beijing said the scheduled talks showed climate change "is still the touchstone for the most important bilateral relationship of the world."

Rekindling ties 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023. (credit: PEDRO PARDO/POOL VIA REUTERS) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023. (credit: PEDRO PARDO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Talks between the US and China have a history of boosting global climate negotiations, including setting the foundation for the Paris climate accord in 2015, when governments agreed to limit the industrial-era rise in global temperatures to 1.5 C.

But broader tensions have chilled the relationship since, including Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods including solar panels, the visit of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last year, and a US law blocking imports of goods from the Xinjiang region where Washington believes China uses forced labor.

After Pelosi's August trip to Taiwan, a democratically-governed island that China claims as part of its territory, Beijing said it would halt all dialog with Washington on climate change. The two countries only resumed informal climate talks in November at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

US passage of the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, whose tax credits for domestic clean energy production seek to counter China's dominance in the sector and revive US manufacturing, has also ramped up tensions.

And while China has added more renewable energy than the rest of the world combined, it has also made a strong foray back into coal – a major concern for Washington. In 2022, China issued its highest number of new permits for coal plants since 2015, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

"While the US will raise the issue of halting development of new coal generation, it seems unlikely that China will give any assurances on this issue," said Alden Meyer, a Senior Associate at the E3G think tank and long-time climate negotiations observer.

“And while China will likely raise the issue of US tariffs on Chinese solar technology, it is unlikely that the US will announce any changes on that front," he said.

During Yellen's visit last month, she made a public push to get China to participate in the UN-run funds to help poorer nations address climate change. China, which considers itself a developing nation, has resisted.

Fang Li, China director at the World Resources Institute, said she also expects the United States to push China to strengthen its national climate pledge under the Paris Agreement but may face reluctance from a Chinese side irked by US trade barriers.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by