Russia says it shot down nine Ukraine drones over Crimea's Sevastopol

Russian forces claim to have shot down nine Ukrainian drones over the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Sunday.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 16, 2023 09:09
Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russia's air defense forces and fleet in the Black Sea intercepted nine Ukrainian drones over the Crimean port of Sevastopol early on Sunday, a Moscow-installed official said.

"No objects, either in the city or in the water area were damaged," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Two aerial drones were shot down over the sea, five were intercepted by Russia's electronic warfare forces and two water surface drones were destroyed on the outer shore, he added.

The attacks were over the harbor of Sevastopol and the city's Balaklava, Khersones districts, Razvozhayev said earlier.

Maritime transport, including passenger ferries, was suspended for several hours early on Sunday, the city's Moscow-backed transport authorities said on their Telegram channel.

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9, according to local media. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9, according to local media. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

No comment from Ukraine 

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.



