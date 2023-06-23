Russian warship repainted to disguise against Ukrainian drones - report

The Russian warship Admiral Essen was seen attempting to disguise itself in the Black Sea in Sevastopol on June 19 and in Novorossiysk on June 21, according to a report from Naval News dated June 22.

The Admiral Essen is one of the Russian Navy’s two Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates in the Black Sea.

The Admiral Essen has been repainted, with the once-gray bow and stern disguised in black paint.

It is believed that the new paint job serves a strategic purpose, not just an aesthetic one. Naval News reported that it was likely an attempt to confuse Ukrainian drone operators into believing that it is a less valuable target. A fake bow and wake were also added.

The intention behind this action, according to Naval News, is to reduce the size appearance of the ship so that the ship's identity is not confirmed.

Russian Navy's frigates Ladny, Pytlivy and Admiral Essen are seen at the Bay of Sevastopol, Crimea June 24, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

Historic use of naval camouflage

This is not the first time that such a strategy was employed, as the battleship K.M.S. Bismarck received a similar makeover during World War II.

The Soviet Union also used paint to camouflage their ships, although more rarely, according to World of Warships. The Black Sea fleet used aluminium-based silver paint alongside the standard oil paint. This made the ship reflect the color of water and helped to disguise it from enemy detection.

The Admiral Essen role in the Ukraine invasion

The Admiral Essen is armed with an 8 Kalibr land missile. These missiles have been regularly launched at Ukraine.