Reddit faces first fine in Russia for not deleting 'banned content'

Reddit could be fined up to 4 million roubles ($43,895) for failing to remove "knowingly false information" about the Soviet Union's actions during World War Two.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2023 13:12
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Social media site Reddit faces being fined for the first time in Russia for not deleting "banned content" that Moscow says discredits the Russian army, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Moscow court.

Reddit joins a list of sites under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, including Wikimedia, streaming service Twitch, and Google.

Reddit could be fined up to 4 million roubles ($43,895) for failing to remove "knowingly false information" about the Soviet Union's actions during World War Two and content that discredits the Russian Federation's armed forces, as well as other "extremist information."

Noctilucent clouds are seen over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV) Noctilucent clouds are seen over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Reddit was not immediately available to comment.

Controlling coverage of the conflict

Since invading Ukraine last year, Russia has tightened controls over coverage of the conflict by media and bloggers, introducing tougher punishments for "discrediting" the actions of its armed forces or publishing false information about them.



