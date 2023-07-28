The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Britain investigates after Mali gets defense emails meant for Pentagon

British media made light of the incident, with the BBC running the headline "You've Got Mali," a deliberately inaccurate reference to a 1998 Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan romcom.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 11:40
UK authorities said on Friday they were investigating defense ministry emails that were mistakenly sent to the wrong recipient, after reports that messages intended for US military intelligence ended up with Russian ally Mali.

Ministry of Defense officials were trying to contact the Pentagon, whose domain name is ".mil", but accidentally sent the mail to Mali, which has the domain name ".ml", the Times newspaper reported.

Mali has cultivated close ties with Russia since a 2021 coup while distancing itself from former colonial power France and other Western nations. Last month authorities asked a UN peacekeeping force to leave the country.

Was the leaked information top-secret?

Britain said the information that was mistakenly shared was not highly sensitive.

"We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said, without confirming the domain's name.

"We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data."

Last week a Financial Times investigation said millions of US military emails had been misdirected to Mali's domain over the course of years due to the prevalence of such typos.

Britain's MoD indicated it was taking the incident seriously, while downplaying the significance of what was sent in error.

"All sensitive information is shared on systems designed to minimize the risk of misdirection," the spokesperson said.

"The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a program of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information."



