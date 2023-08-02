The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn - Zelensky

"Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world's countries," Zelensky said.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 19:44
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky attends the European Leaders Summit in Brussels last month. (photo credit: Daina Le Lardic/EU 2023/Handout via Reuters)
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky attends the European Leaders Summit in Brussels last month.
(photo credit: Daina Le Lardic/EU 2023/Handout via Reuters)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he hoped a Ukraine "peace summit" could be held this autumn, and that this week's talks in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone towards that goal.

Zelensky told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president's website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6.

"We are working on making it (the summit) happen this fall," he said.

"Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world's countries."

Peace summit planning in progress

Zelensky and his team are working with allies to build broad support for a "peace summit" that would endorse principles to underpin a settlement to end the war started by Russia's full-scale invasion almost 18 months ago.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The summit would build on a 10-point plan outlined by Kyiv last autumn that has been actively promoted by Zelensky.

His vision for peace calls for the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy security, nuclear safety, the release of all prisoners, and other points.

No venue has been agreed for the summit yet.

Ukrainian and Western officials have said the summit would not involve Russia.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by