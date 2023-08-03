The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict

The TASS news agency said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offense.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 14:57
Fake news [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Fake news [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A Moscow court fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) on Thursday for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS news agency said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offense.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The company paused all product sales in Russia shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

Antitrust case 

Apple paid a 906-million-rouble fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in February.

Airbnb, Expedia, Tui and Tripadvisor apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Airbnb, Expedia, Tui and Tripadvisor apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Apple, which did not comment then, had previously appealed and "respectfully disagreed" with a FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

The same court later said it had fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3 million roubles for the same offense.

Wikimedia has been fined several times and has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.



