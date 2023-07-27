The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

As Hebrew language Wikipedia turns 20 - what does its future look like?

As Wikipedia Israel celebrates 20 years, many are questioning if it will be affected by new artificial intelligence tools.

By KAITZ BREBNER/MAARIV
Published: JULY 27, 2023 17:32
Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012 (photo credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)
Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012
(photo credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)

The Israel Wikipedia association celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Hebrew language Wikipedia site recently at a special event with a community of 150 writers who write entries. 

Representatives from the World Wikimedia Foundation attended the event at SOK Tel Aviv, along with the chair of Wikimedia Israel Itzik Adri and CEO Michal Wander Schwartz.

Schwartz said that in the coming year, Wikimedia will invest heavily in projects of excellence in education and will also expand its activities in the program for students writing in the Arabic Wikipedia by 50%.

In a special interview with Maariv, Daria Kantor, an information scientist, editor at Wikipedia and a member of the board of directors said that it's an amazing achievement for the Hebrew Wikipedia to celebrate 20 years. 

Other websites with a similar scope of use are large companies that trade in millions, whereas the Hebrew Wikipedia is written by a devoted community of volunteers.

Kantor added that Wikipedia largely reflects what's happening in the world, and our world is going through many processes and challenges. And, these challenges also accompany the writing of the Hebrew Wikipedia. Despite this, the editors manage to continue writing a free encyclopedia that's available for everyone. Mazal tov to Wikipedia.

Wikipedia logo (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Wikipedia logo (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Kantor commented on the burning issue of using technological tools of artificial intelligence, saying that AI is a great tool that can be used to write. But the subject of computer-generated entries isn't new to Wikipedia. Over the years, there have been numerous proposals for writing entries en-masse by various programs.

The issues facing Wikipedia's editorial community

The thought behind the desire is that it's better to write a simple entry of dubious quality than to have no entry at all. This is an issue facing every community of editors in various languages. 

But Hebrew Wikipedia editors decided that it's better to have fewer entries that are well-written. So, every entry that appears on Wikipedia is checked by the community.

At the event, the guests enjoyed discussion circles, a quiz on the site and lectures. They also voted on a new logo; the winning entry was chosen out of seven proposals offered voluntarily.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by