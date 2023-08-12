The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran: Unblocked South Korea funds to be used for 'non-sanctioned goods'

The five Americans will be allowed to leave Iran once the funds are unfrozen, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 19:15

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2023 19:18
Iranian missile systems are displayed during the ceremony of joining the IRGC Navy at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 5, 2023 (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran's central bank chief said on Saturday that all of Iran's frozen funds in South Korea had been unblocked and would be used for "non-sanctioned goods."

Mohammad Reza Farzin's post on social media appeared to confirm comments a day earlier by Washington, which said there would be restrictions on what Iran could do with any funds unfrozen under an emerging deal that has led to the release of five Americans from prison to house arrest in Tehran.

"Congratulations to the foreign exchange diplomacy team for successfully releasing seized foreign currency resources."

Mohammad Reza Farzin, Iran Central Bank Chief

White House spokesperson John Kirby said Iran could only access the funds "to buy food, medicine, medical equipment that would not have a dual military use." An estimated $6 billion in Iranian assets have been held in South Korea.

The five Americans will be allowed to leave Iran once the funds are unfrozen, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Farzin wrote in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the funds would be transferred to six Iranian banks in Qatar.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin, July 29, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN) South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin, July 29, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)

Iran bank chief congratulates the efforts

"Congratulations to the foreign exchange diplomacy team for successfully releasing seized foreign currency resources," he said in the post.

He added that the costs of converting the funds from South Korea's won currency to euros would be accepted by the "third country" where the money would be deposited to buy "non-sanctioned goods."



