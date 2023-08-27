The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

SpaceX sued by US government over alleged asylee, refugee discrimination

Data from the company showed that in that period, 10,000 employees were hired. Of those 10,000, only one was an asylum seeker, allegedly hired months after the investigation began. 

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 06:40
JEWISH UKRAINIAN refugees arrive at an IFCJ-JDC emergency shelter in Chisinau, Moldova, March 2022. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
JEWISH UKRAINIAN refugees arrive at an IFCJ-JDC emergency shelter in Chisinau, Moldova, March 2022.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The United States Department of Justice is suing Elon Musk's aerospace company, SpaceX, for alleged discriminatory practices against refugees and asylum seekers, US media reported.

The company was facing a civil lawsuit from the federal government in defiance of the Immigration and Nationality Act for exclusionary actions taken between September 2018 and May 2022, ABC News reported. The aerospace agency reportedly discouraged asylum seekers and refugees from applying, and would not even consider their applications.

One of the complaints filed said that Musk and SpaceX leadership made claims that "export control laws" kept the company from hiring anyone who wasn't a US citizen or green card holder, with the Department of Justice disputing this claim, ABC News reported.

"Asylees and refugees have overcome many obstacles in their lives, and unlawful employment discrimination based on their citizenship status should not be one of them," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

US media reported that  the DoJ's Immigrant and Employment Rights section has been investigating these allegations since May 2020.

Wide range of applicants denied

Many of the hires in question would be for assorted roles like crane operators, cooks, and dishwashers, along with business analysts, engineers, and more, according to the suit.

Musk described the Justice Department lawsuit against SpaceX as "weaponization of the DOJ for political purposes."

In a post on X, the SpaceX CEO said the company "was told repeatedly that hiring anyone who was not a permanent resident of the United States would violate international arms trafficking law, which would be a criminal offense."

Musk also reportedly cited ITAR and Export Administration Regulations (EAR) for many of his claims, though the DoJ stated that these laws have no such restrictions on asylees and refugees. ITAR laws "restrict an employer's ability to export certain goods, software, technology, and technical data," the suit says.

The DoJ's case also claimed that between September 2018 and March 2022, the company's job applications required applicants to identify their status as citizen, resident, refugee, or asylum seeker under a series of codes. According to the suit, the company's hiring managers and recruiters used the codes to reject candidates based on their answer.

If someone was listed as an asylum seeker or refugee, they were automatically rejected. US media reported that the suit claimed a recruiter used the rejection code on an applicant who was an asylum seeker "who had more than nine years of relevant engineering experience and had graduated from Georgia Tech University."

Data from the company showed that in that period, 10,000 employees were hired. Of those 10,000, only one was an asylum seeker, allegedly hired months after the investigation began. 

The lawsuit also seeks civil penalties in an amount to be determined by court and policy changes to ensure SpaceX complies with the federal non-discrimination mandate going forward.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Archaeologists uncover 3,800-year-old vaulted passageway in Jezreel Valley

Aerial view showing stone-covered plaza scheduled for future excavation to access the passageway with the corbelled vault, Tel Shimron.
5

US must reduce aid given to Israel, Republican candidate Ramaswamy says

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by