Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBT travelers of US risks

Canada, citing the risk of potential dangers, is advising LGBT travelers planning trips to the United States to check how they might be affected by recently passed laws in some states, Ottawa said on Tuesday.

Anti-LGBT demonstrations in the United States last year rocketed 30-fold compared with 2017 and legal moves to restrict LGBT rights are on the rise.

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons" Canadian advisory warning

Canada's travel advisory for the United States now includes a cautionary message for those who consider themselves two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning or intersex - or 2SLGBTQI+ for short.

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," the advisory says. "Check relevant state and local laws."

The advisory did not specify which states it was referring to.

People take part in a rally marking the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, on June 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The U.S. State Department said the United States was committed to "promoting tolerance, inclusion, justice, and dignity" while advancing the rights of the LGBT community and was prepared to work with like-minded partners from across the world in doing so.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, asked why the advice had been updated, said the Canadian government employed experts "to look carefully around the world and to monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians."

Speaking to reporters in Atlantic Canada, she added: "Every Canadian government ... needs to put at the center of everything we do the interest and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians. That's what we're doing now."

She declined to say whether any talks had been held with the Biden administration before making the change. The overall risk profile for the United States remains at green, indicating a normal security precautions requirement.

US is the top destination for Canadians

The United States is Canadians' top travel destination, and in June residents returned from about 2.8 million trips south of the border. About 1 million people, 4% of the Canadian population aged 15 years and older, are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or of another sexual orientation than heterosexual, according to official data released last year.

The largest LGBT advocacy organization in the United States, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), has declared a national state of emergency, citing the proliferation of legislation in state capitols aimed at regulating the lives of queer people.