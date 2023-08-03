Jews remain the primary target of hate crimes in Canada

Jews in Canada continue to be the most targeted religious group for hate crimes, according to the latest release of police-reported hate crime data for 2022 by Statistics Canada last week.

Despite comprising only one percent of the population, the Jewish community accounted for a staggering 67% of all religiously motivated hate crimes. This alarming trend of increasing hate crimes targeting Jews reflects a broader rise in hate across the country.

The report revealed that the Black and Jewish populations were the most frequently targeted by hate crimes, representing 23% and 14% of all reported incidents, respectively. Both communities experienced disproportionate increases compared to other groups based on race, ethnicity, or religion.

Of particular concern is the surge in antisemitism. While religiously motivated hate crimes overall decreased, incidents of Jew-hatred increased, making it the only religious category to experience a rise in hate crimes. In 2022, the Jewish community faced 502 reported hate crime incidents, out of a total of 3,576 reported incidents motivated by religion. This means that on average, more than one hate incident targeted Canada's Jewish community every day. Moreover, antisemitic hate crime has seen an alarming 52% increase since 2020.

More proactive measures are needed

Responding to the report, Shimon Koffler Fogel, President and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), emphasized the urgency of proactive measures to combat the rising hate.

National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Incidents of hate based on race, ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation have continued increasing year over year; this disturbing trend proves the need for proactive measures to stop the rising hate targeting diverse Canadians based on their identity," he said.

CIJA has taken significant steps in this regard, becoming a founding member of J7, The Large Communities' Task Force Against Antisemitism, and co-creating the Antisemitism: Face It, Fight It conference, scheduled to take place in Ottawa this fall. The conference aims to unite, empower, and educate the Jewish community, community allies, elected officials, and ethnic and faith partners on how to take collective and individual action against antisemitism.

Fogel stressed that combating antisemitism is not solely the responsibility of Canadian Jews; it requires a united effort from all Canadians.

"Antisemitism isn't just a real and present threat today, it's a problem growing at a frightening rate," he added. In Canada alone, anti-Jewish hate crime has increased 52 percent since 2020. That's why we have a big choice to make about antisemitism – ignore its impact and walk away or come together to push back against it."