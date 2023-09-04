The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Photo purports to show Russia's 'General Armageddon' for first time since Wagner mutiny

Various media outlets reported that Surovikin had fallen out of favor with the Kremlin following the aborted mutiny by Wagner in June, and that he was being investigated for possible complicity.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 19:53
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Syria, attend a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin (photo credit: REUTERS)
A new photo appearing to show Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June, was published on social media on Monday by a well known Russian media personality.

"General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today," Ksenia Sobchak wrote in a caption to the picture.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the photo, which showed a man in sunglasses and a cap walking alongside a woman resembling Surovikin's wife, Anna.

Surovikin's fall from grace with the Kremlin

Various media outlets reported that Surovikin had fallen out of favor with the Kremlin following the aborted mutiny by Wagner in June, and that he was being investigated for possible complicity. State news agency RIA said last month he had been removed as head of the air force and his deputy Viktor Afzalov had assumed the job on a temporary basis.

Surovikin, who gained the nickname "General Armageddon" during Russia's military intervention in Syria's civil war, was briefly in charge of Moscow's war effort in Ukraine before that role was handed in January to General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff.

Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin attends a meeting in Sochi (credit: REUTERS) Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin attends a meeting in Sochi (credit: REUTERS)

Surovikin was widely viewed by Russian war commentators as a forceful and capable figure. The late Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a private jet crash last month, was fiercely critical of Russia's defense establishment but spoke highly of Surovikin, calling him "a man who is not afraid of responsibility."



