The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Brazil rescues hundreds held in modern-day slave conditions

In Brazil, slavery is legally defined as forced labor but also covers debt bondage, degrading work conditions and long hours that pose health risks.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 04:30
Highway police in Brazil. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Highway police in Brazil.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Brazilian authorities rescued 532 workers held in modern-day slavery in August, in the country's largest joint operation of the kind, labor prosecutors announced on Tuesday as the government aims to stamp out human trafficking rackets.

In Brazil, slavery is legally defined as forced labor but also covers debt bondage, degrading work conditions and long hours that pose health risks.

In a statement, labor prosecutors said the cumulative rescues happened over just last month, in raids involving over 200 inspections in 22 states plus the capital Brasilia.

The operation freed 26 children and teenagers, and at least 74 people that had also been victims of human trafficking.

One inspection led to the rescue of 97 workers at a garlic farm in southeastern Minas Gerais state.

An iron chain. (credit: STOCKVAULT) An iron chain. (credit: STOCKVAULT)

"At the work site there were not enough bathrooms, a place to heat food and chairs for employees to sit on. The workers did not have a formal work permit nor did they receive protective equipment," according to the statement.

Poor and isolated most vulnerable to slavery

The United Nations has concluded that contemporary forms of slavery often involve especially vulnerable populations who toil in the shadows of the law, including those who perform illicit work.

"The majority of those who suffer are the poorest, most vulnerable and marginalized social groups in society," according to a statement on the multinational body's website.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by