'In the Lion's Den': Danny Danon talks UN, Abraham Accords in new book

The book tells the life story of Israel's former ambassador to the UN, MK Danny Danon, and the exciting events that led him to choose the path in life of a public figure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 12:07
Danon signs copies of his new book, August 2023 (photo credit: Spokesperson for Danny Danon)
Danon signs copies of his new book, August 2023
(photo credit: Spokesperson for Danny Danon)

The book of Israel's former ambassador to the UN, MK Danny Danon In the Lions' Den describing Danon's diplomatic activity, achievements, and disappointments in the corridors of the UN is being published this week.

Danon said that "defending the State of Israel at the forefront of the diplomatic arena, the lions' den of the United Nations, is a fascinating and sacred work that I had the honor to lead during five stormy and sensitive years in which we brought dramatic achievements to the State of Israel, culminating in the Abraham Accords.

"I am happy to reveal to Israeli readers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of the UN corridors and the sensitive work with world leaders and the ambassadors of the various countries."

In the Lions' Den tells the life story of Israel's former ambassador to the UN, MK Danny Danon, and the exciting events that led him to choose the path in life of a public figure.

The book explains the story of his journey to the United Nations and the key events that took place in the organization during the five years in which he served as the 17th permanent representative of Israel to the United Nations.

Danon recounts the events behind the scenes and his experiences on the front line of Israel's political arena, during this unique period in which Israel knew successes and disappointments. He reveals for the first time why President Obama promoted a move against Israel at the UN at the end of his term, the interesting relationship with President Trump, and the true friendship forged between him and Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon addresses the UN General Assembly in New York in 2018. (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon addresses the UN General Assembly in New York in 2018. (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

Secrets from behind the scenes

Danon also presents for the first time the quiet and secret work of diplomacy that led to the transfer of three embassies to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords and clarifies why Israel must be proud of its identity and faith, forge relationships with various nations and make decisions on domestic and foreign policy issues independently.

In addition to all of this, Danon draws a road map for Israel's future in the regional and global arena and outlines the path we must take to continue contributing to global prosperity, to regional peace, and to guarantee our security in a highly dangerous region.



