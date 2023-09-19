Azerbaijan claimed it was carrying out “local anti-terrorist” operations in Nagorno-Karabkah, an area where Armenians live but which Azerbaijan claims. The disputed area has been a center of tensions and conflict since Soviet times when the Soviet Union created a patchwork of control in the southern Caucasus as a way to divide Armenia and Azerbaijan. Since the 1990s several wars have been fought, initially won by Armenia in the 1990s and then by Azerbaijan in 2020.

According to Azerbaijan’s statements to Turkish media, Baku is carrying out "local anti-terrorist activities" in Karabakh. Baku says this is in response to a mine that killed six people in the region. "Anti-terrorist operations in the region of a local character have begun," Baku's Defense Ministry said. Azerbaijan has sophisticated "high-precision weapons on the front line and in depth," Baku also noted.

Azerbaijan is a close strategic partner of Israel, with Israel’s foreign minister having visited Baku in April. Azerbaijan also informed Russian peacekeepers of its activities.

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the history of Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh used to be linked to Armenia until the 2020 war. Now it has been blockaded over the last year and has almost no access to the outside world. Russia was supposed to guarantee a ceasefire but Moscow is focused on a war in Ukraine and Russia’s interests are to have Armenia and Azerbaijan in low-level conflict so that it can broker deals with both.

Turkey backs Azerbaijan, while Iran has expressed concern that any conflict could lead to changes along the border with Iran and Tehran wants to keep its connections to Armenia for trade and other reasons. This creates a complex conflict zone in the south Caucasus. Azerbaijan is also important for Europe due to energy and trade. An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. (credit: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF ARMENIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Thomas Van Linge, a freelance journalist, wrote about the current fighting on Tuesday morning. “Nagorno Karabakh: scenes of panic in the streets of Stepanakert. People run for cover as artillery strikes can be heard in the back. Children are experiencing some of the most terrifying moments of their lives.”

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said it “has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.”

A statement by the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabkah, which they call the government of Artsakh, said that “recently, the Azerbaijani side has been carrying out daily troop transfers and stockpiling of various weapons, which were accompanied by intensive information and propaganda activities, preparing the ground for large-scale aggression against Artsakh. The Artsakh side constantly warned all actors in 2020 about the indisputable fact of Azerbaijan’s unprecedented accumulation of military power after the war and possible provocations, including in the hope of preventing large-scale military actions.”

Azerbaijan recently tested an air defense system as a message to Tehran and the region that it has sophisticated air defenses.

US and Western officials have warned over the last year of the need to have humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabkah. A road through the Lachin corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan and Baku insists any aid should go through a different route rather than via Armenia.