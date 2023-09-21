Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

'The hidden art of giving': In conversation with Gary Segal

Wednesday, September 27

7 am PST | 10 am EST | 17:00 Israel time | 15:00 UK time

Gary Segal, noted Canadian Jewish philanthropist and head of Vancouver-based Kingswood Capital Corporation, discusses how the year he spent studying at Hebrew University influenced his life, the ways in which travel has impacted his philanthropy, and his philosophy of charitable giving.

Segal has dedicated his life to numerous causes, including, among others, his support of the Joseph Meyerhoff Youth Centre at Hebrew University, which sends Hebrew University graduate students to Israel’s periphery to introduce science to underprivileged children; his lifesaving work on behalf of Ethiopian villagers; serving as Chairman of the Board (2020-2022) of the Vancouver General Hospital & UBC Hospital Foundation, and leading a $32 million capital campaign to build the new 73-room Ronald McDonald House at BC Children’s Hospital.

What motivates Gary Segal to donate generously of his time and money? How can the smallest act of kindness make a difference in the lives of those who may be less fortunate?

Segal addresses these and other fascinating subjects in the premier episode of the 2023 season of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.