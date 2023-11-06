London's Metropolitan Police have fired lawyer, Attiq Malik after the Telegraph published a video from 2021 showing Malik speaking to a pro-Palestine crowd in Luton and leading them in chanting "From the river to the Sea, Palestine will be free!"

Malik was chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum, which the Metropolitan Police described as a "strategic advisory body for the Met."

Malik railed against "global censorship by the Zionists" according to the Telegraph, and was present in the operation control rooms during pro-Palestine protests in October.

His position as a legal advisor to the Metropolitan Police is particularly embarrassing as they have been facing renewed criticism for failing to act against protestors calling for Jihad. The police responded by saying that "jihad" has many meanings and that chanting "jihad" does not necessarily require police action.

Part of the London Muslim Communities Forum's job is to "inform and help shape police policy and procedure at a strategic level." Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

Malik's role as an advisor is not publicized by the police and neither do the police routinely vet advisors according to the Telegraph. Advertisement

Met cut ties with Malik

The Metropolitan Police responded to the video by cutting ties with Malik and the London Muslim Communities Forum while they investigated the incident.

The police also announced they would be establishing a new "charter" that will include provisions calling for engagement through mutual respect and inclusivity.

Ade Adelekan, deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said "We talk to people from all backgrounds to ensure we understand the effect of policing on their communities. As part of this work, the Met supports and works with a number of advisory groups."

"It may be the case that members of these groups have views we do not endorse. Often they are strongly held. They may also be critical of the Met and policing. We do not take instructions from advisory groups or anyone else and we will always maintain our operational independence."