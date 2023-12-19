Survey reveals divide among French Muslims in criticism of Hamas

In contrast to the 55% of French Muslims who are critical of Hamas, 45% see these actions as a form of resistance against colonization, revealing a significant division in opinions within the community.

Polarized views on Hamas: The majority disapproval contrasts with a sizable minority that interprets Hamas's actions as resistance.

Limited sympathy for Hamas: Only 19% of French Muslims sympathize with Hamas, with greater support among younger and more devout Muslims.

Different interpretations of Israeli operations: A majority of Muslims (62%) describe Israeli operations in the West Bank as "ethnic cleansing," compared to 38% of the general French population.

Support for Palestinian Authority, limited support for Hamas

Perceived bias in Government and media: The survey suggests a belief among French Muslims of a pro-Israel bias in the French government and media, particularly among left-leaning and Maghreb-origin Muslims. French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attend a joint news conference, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021. (credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Support for the Palestinian Authority: Despite mixed opinions on Hamas, 59% of French Muslims show support for the Palestinian Authority, indicating a nuanced approach to the conflict.

Conducted online from November 21 to 29, 2023, the survey involved a representative sample of 1,002 people from the Muslim population in mainland France aged 15 and over.