Survey reveals divide among French Muslims in criticism of Hamas

55% of French Muslims negatively view the actions of Hamas on October 7, according to a new survey by Ifop, and published on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2023 07:31
Muslim family including Aziz El Moujahid, France, May 1, 2021. his wife Lalla Aicha El Moujahid and two friends of the family Abdullah and Rabiah pray before breaking fast at Ramadan during the nationwide curfew, during Covid-19 pandemic, (photo credit: REUTERS/Yiming Woo)
In contrast to the 55% of French Muslims who are critical of Hamas, 45% see these actions as a form of resistance against colonization, revealing a significant division in opinions within the community.

Polarized views on Hamas: The majority disapproval contrasts with a sizable minority that interprets Hamas's actions as resistance.

Limited sympathy for Hamas: Only 19% of French Muslims sympathize with Hamas, with greater support among younger and more devout Muslims.

Different interpretations of Israeli operations: A majority of Muslims (62%) describe Israeli operations in the West Bank as "ethnic cleansing," compared to 38% of the general French population.

Support for Palestinian Authority, limited support for Hamas

Perceived bias in Government and media: The survey suggests a belief among French Muslims of a pro-Israel bias in the French government and media, particularly among left-leaning and Maghreb-origin Muslims.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attend a joint news conference, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021. (credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Support for the Palestinian Authority: Despite mixed opinions on Hamas, 59% of French Muslims show support for the Palestinian Authority, indicating a nuanced approach to the conflict.

Conducted online from November 21 to 29, 2023, the survey involved a representative sample of 1,002 people from the Muslim population in mainland France aged 15 and over. 



