US sanctions Russian cargo firm for transporting North Korean missiles

The US State Department sanctioned three Russian entities and one individual on Thursday who were involved in the transfer of North Korea’s ballistic missiles to Russia, or to their testing, for use against Ukraine.

One entity, called 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, is a state-owned provider of commercial air cargo transport. The company was originally part of Russia’s Air Force. The State Department assessed that two aircraft associated with the company were involved in the transfer of the North Korean weapons.

The State Department sanctioned Vladimir Vladimirovich Mikheychik, the company’s General Director. It also sanctioned a Russian military facility and a missile testing range.

Russia used North Korean missiles against Ukraine earlier this month, firing several at the city of Kharkiv on January 2. The US and its allies condemned the transfer of arms, saying they were “deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world.” Firefighters work at the site of a museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevych, leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which was destroyed by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine January 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mykola Tys)

Not the only conflict North Korea has its hand in

North Korea has also sparked concern on the Korean peninsula itself in recent weeks, with military drills involving live fire that led South Korea to advise some of its residents to shelter.

South Korea’s spy agency also confirmed on Monday that Hamas is using weapons made in North Korea to fight the IDF in Gaza.

