Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

'The hidden art of giving': In conversation with Bernard Pinsky

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

9 am PST | 12 am EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Bernard Pinsky, volunteer chair of the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, one of the largest Jewish foundations in Canada, discusses how the Foundation, which he joined after his retirement, has benefitted numerous projects in Israel, including the Israel Center for Addition and Mental Health, based at the Hebrew University, as well as multiple projects in northern Israel.

Pinsky, who is fluent in Hebrew, and who lived in Israel for a year when he was an attorney-in-training, has been well-known for many years in his home city of Vancouver for his pro-Israel activism. He worked as a corporate and securities lawyer for decades before beginning his volunteer career with the Roadburg Foundation.

The Roadburg Foundation strengthens and secures communities — principally the Jewish community, but also other at-risk communities; supports populations disproportionately affected by circumstance or inequities; and addresses complex social challenges, with an initial focus on addiction and climate change. Bernard Pinsky speaks with Ralph Benmergui (Credit: screenshot)

Though Pinsky is involved with a major foundation that disburses vast amounts of money, he emphasizes that everyone can make a difference, regardless of their financial position. “People can do a lot without huge amounts of money behind them,” he explains. “They can do that by getting involved in the organizations. All of these organizations need volunteers. Organizations need dedicated people who volunteer for them, and they make a tremendous difference.”

Meet Bernard Pinsky in the second episode of the 2023-24 season of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.

The interview with Bernard Pinsky was conducted before the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The series is presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University