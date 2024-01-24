Israel doesn’t have the right to “veto” Palestinian statehood, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday amid a fierce debate between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the international community over what happens once the Gaza war is over.

“Israel cannot have the veto right to the self-determination of the Palestinian people,” Borrell told reporters during a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday. “They do not have a veto right. If the United Nations recognizes – as it has recognized many times – the self-determination right of the Palestinian people, nobody can veto it,” he declared.

BILL CLINTON, Yitzhak Rabin, and Yasser Arafat, after the signing of the Israel-PLO Declaration of Principles at the White House in 1993: What’s troubling is the resignation that any renewed peace negotiation will be futile because everything that’s been tried before didn’t work, the writer laments (credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)

Netanyahu, who is seeking to shore up political support, which has been flagging, on the right. He has been blunt in recent weeks about his opposition to Palestinian statehood, even as the United States, the EU, and moderate Arab countries have insisted that a two-state process must occur once the war is over.The prime minister has stressed that such a move would be an existential threat to Israel, given the importance of IDF security in both Gaza and the West Bank. This is territory that the international community says must be part of the final boundaries of a Palestinian state.

On Tuesday, Borrell provided the EU’s 27 foreign ministers with the draft of a peace plan that he wants the bloc to adopt and use as a road map to implement the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines, with eastern Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital, starting with an international peace process.

Outspoken in criticism of Israel