More than half (53%) of people believe another world war will begin within the next 5-10 years, according to a poll conducted on the British public by YouGov. The poll collected data from 2048 individuals.
People who affiliated themselves with the Conservative Party were more likely (57%) to believe that World War 3 was approaching, however over half of Labour Party (51%) supporters expressed the same sentiments.
Asked which countries would likely be involved on a different side to the UK, 80% named Russia, 68% named Iran, 64% named China and North Korea, and 17% named Israel.
Allied with the UK
Asked who they thought would be on the same side as the UK, 81% named the United States, and 38% named Israel.
Only 7% of voters said that Israel would not be involved in World War 3.
The majority of Brits (44% compared to 13%) also expressed that should war break out between the West and Russia, China then Britain would emerge victorious. However, over 40% voted that they did not know who would win the war.
Nuclear weapons in World War 3
Asked whether they thought nuclear weapons would be used if World War 3 broke out, 19% answered they thought it was very likely and 40% that it was somewhat likely. Only 24% answered that it was either nmot very likely or not likely at all.
YouGov advised caution in the findings of the poll, claiming that the public tended to not have a strong understanding of geopolitics.