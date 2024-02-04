More than half (53%) of people believe another world war will begin within the next 5-10 years, according to a poll conducted on the British public by YouGov. The poll collected data from 2048 individuals.

People who affiliated themselves with the Conservative Party were more likely (57%) to believe that World War 3 was approaching, however over half of Labour Party (51%) supporters expressed the same sentiments.

Asked which countries would likely be involved on a different side to the UK, 80% named Russia, 68% named Iran, 64% named China and North Korea, and 17% named Israel.

Allied with the UK

Asked who they thought would be on the same side as the UK, 81% named the United States, and 38% named Israel.

Only 7% of voters said that Israel would not be involved in World War 3.

The majority of Brits (44% compared to 13%) also expressed that should war break out between the West and Russia, China then Britain would emerge victorious. However, over 40% voted that they did not know who would win the war.

Nuclear weapons in World War 3

Asked whether they thought nuclear weapons would be used if World War 3 broke out, 19% answered they thought it was very likely and 40% that it was somewhat likely. Only 24% answered that it was either nmot very likely or not likely at all. Advertisement

YouGov advised caution in the findings of the poll, claiming that the public tended to not have a strong understanding of geopolitics.