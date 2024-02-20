WATCH: Day 2 of ICJ hearing on Israel's 'occupation' of the West Bank

The second day of public hearings commenced on Tuesday at The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague regarding the request for an advisory opinion on the legality of Israel's presence in the West Bank.

This is the second day of a six-day hearing on the dispute between Israel and Palestinians.

According to a release issued by the ICJ earlier this month, the hearing will continue throughout the day and feature the countries of South Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, and Chile, in that order, who will address the court on the matter.

The first country to speak on Tuesday, South Africa, was the nation to launch the ICJ case accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour attend a public hearing held by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's ''occupation'' of the Palestinian territories. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Monday's remarks from the Palestinians

On Monday, the hearings opened with remarks from the Palestinians. During his address, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told the ICJ that “The Palestinian people have a right to self-determination that is non-negotiable” and that “no occupying power, including Israel, can be granted a perpetual veto” over the national rights of another people.