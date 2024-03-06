WATCH: 'Hebrew University is a wonderful place of learning and healing'

Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

'The hidden art of giving': In conversation with April Rosenfeld

Wednesday, February 21

9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

April Rosenfeld, born and raised in Montreal, is a dedicated supporter of Hebrew University, both through the Rosenfeld Family Foundation for Alzheimer Research and the frequent events that she hosts in her home, which feature speakers from Hebrew University.

She first became involved with the university together with her late husband, Michael, when they established the Rosenfeld Family Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research. After his passing, she increased her participation and became more active in promoting the school.

Rosenfeld speaks highly of Hebrew University’s connections worldwide with other institutions of higher learning and how it gathers people of different backgrounds – Druze, Arabs, Christians, and Jews – to learn and study together.

Philanthropy, she says, is more than just giving money – it’s giving of one’s soul, one’s time, and one’s thought, to help make the world a better place. In her view, everyone who contributes to a valuable cause, whether they can give a large amount or are limited to a small donation, is making a meaningful contribution. Rosenfeld says she is fortunate that she can help out in small ways, and it is meaningful for her to assist Hebrew University and support its activities.

Meet April Rosenfeld in the fourth episode of the 2023-24 season of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.