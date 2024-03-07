Israel says South Africa exploiting World Court on behalf of Hamas

Israel accused South Africa on Thursday of acting "as the legal arm of Hamas" after Pretoria again petitioned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures against Israel.

A South African government spokesperson dismissed the accusation.

"South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of Hamas in an attempt to undermine Israel's inherent right to defend itself and its citizens, and to release all of the hostages," Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

"The repeated requests for provisional measures made by South Africa in order to assist Hamas are yet another cynical exploitation of the International Court of Justice in the Hague, which has already twice rejected the baseless attempts to deny Israel its right and obligation of self-defense," it said.

Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said: "South Africa has spelled out its concerns in its application to the ICJ. They (Israel) know what they are doing. It is absurd to keep saying that South Africa is acting on behalf of Hamas." President of South Africa and of the African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa waves to supporters as he arrives for the 112th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the party at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, on January 13. (credit: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS)

New petition comes after earlier petition on genocide charges

South Africa in January asked the World Court to declare that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and to order Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza. The court did not do this but instead issued a more general order that Israel must make sure it prevents acts of genocide.

South Africa is now asking the top UN court to order further steps against Israel, which it said was breaching measures already in place. It said those in Gaza were facing starvation and asked the court to order that all parties cease hostilities and release all hostages and detainees.

"Israel acts and will continue to act in accordance with international law, including by facilitating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, regardless of any legal proceedings," the Israeli ministry said. "We call on the ICJ to reject outright the new request of the representatives of Hamas."