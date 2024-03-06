Gantz in tough talks with UK, US over Gaza hunger

Minister Benny Gantz has been in tough talks about Gaza hunger with Israel’s two staunchest allies — the United States and the United Kingdom — in a trip that comes at a critical crossroad moment in the Israel-Hamas war.

From London to Washington, top officials spoke with him about the food crisis in Gaza as the United Nations warned that the Palestinians there are facing starvation.

Gantz met with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London on Wednesday and with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Gantz also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.

The Israel-Hamas war has complicated the delivery of humanitarian goods in Gaza due to ongoing combat and the absence of passable roads and utilities. The IDF and the United Nations have not found an adequate distribution system, as the US and the UK have eyed alternative options. TRUCKS CROSS at Kerem Shalom, the main passage point for goods entering the Gaza Strip from Israel. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

US and UK want Israel 'to do more'

The US and the UK have said there is more Israel can do.

At a foreign policy speech before the House of Lords on Monday, before Gantz’s visit, Cameron warned, “We are now at that point where people are dying of hunger, people are dying of otherwise preventable diseases.”

Great Britain has pushed Israel to allow in more humanitarian assistance, but the quantity of goods that entered Gaza in February is half what it was in January, he stated.

“So patience needs to run very thin, and a whole series of warnings needs to be given,” Cameron said, explaining that he planned to do this when he met with Gantz.

There must be a pause to the war, increased humanitarian assistance, improved passage and distribution of goods, resumption of utility services such as water and electricity, Cameron explained.

Too many dual-use items have been banned from entering Gaza, he added, explaining that some of these items are necessary for medical services.

When Great Britain evaluates whether Israel is compliant with international law, it takes the presence of hunger in Gaza into account.

“Israel is the occupying power. It is responsible, and that has consequences, including in how we look at whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law,” Cameron said.

He recalled that a few weeks ago, he had spoken of “the danger of this tipping into famine and the danger of illness tipping into disease and we are now at that point people are dying of hunger, people are dying of otherwise preventable diseases.”

In Jerusalem on Wednesday, government Eylon Levy said, “The problem is not getting aid into Gaza. The problem is the distribution inside Gaza.”

The UN has relied on UNRWA, “a Hamas front,” and that machismo has failed, Levy said. Israel has called on the UN to use alternative agencies to ensure that Palestinians receive humanitarian assistance, he explained.