United Hatzalah event in Miami Beach features mentalist Lior Suchard

United Hatzalah recently held an event in Miami Beach honoring Natalie Hister Ostad, who received the organization's honorary annual award and certificate of appreciation for her generous contributions to the organization. Mentalist Lior Suchard performed at the event.

Steven Meiner, mayor of Miami Beach, attended the affair. In her remarks, Hister Ostad thanked Eli Beer, President of Friends of United Hatzalah and the organization's founder, who had to remain in Israel with other Hatzalah members due to the tense security situation.

Hister Ostad added that she will continue to support the valuable activities of United Hatzalah as she has done for many years. Immediately after the war broke out, she recruited dozens of donors to contribute to the organization.

Natalie Hister Ostad and her husband, real estate magnate Edward Ostad, have been among the main supporters of United Hatzalah for many years. In addition to serving as a board member for the organization, she works with Eli Beer, organizing events, activities, emergency fundraisers, and awareness events for the community.