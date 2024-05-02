Swedish Police approve Quran burning event in Malmo ahead of Eurovision

Authorities in Malmo, Sweden, have granted permission for a Quran-burning event scheduled to take place tomorrow, igniting concerns over potential unrest and division within the community.

The demonstration, set to occur on Gustav Adolfs Street between 3 and 6 p.m. Swedish time has raised alarm bells among local residents and officials alike. Per Engström, commanding officer for the police's national special event during Eurovision week, confirmed the approval, acknowledging the challenging circumstances surrounding the decision.

"It is clear that it is a complicated circumstance," stated Engström, as cited in Swedish media. "Whoever has applied for this naturally aims to create both disorder and public opinion."

Condemnation from various sectors

This development has prompted swift condemnation from various quarters, with the former rabbi of Malmo, Moshe David HaCohen, expressing solidarity with the Muslim community and vowing to issue a statement denouncing the event.

"We stand together with Muslims against this hateful event," he declared to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, adding that the Jewish Communities Council in Sweden will be responding as well. According to Swedish media, the organizers behind the demonstration have a history of conducting similar events across the country, adding to the unease surrounding the situation. Additionally, the police are currently processing another application for a Quran burning in Malmo scheduled for Saturday, further exacerbating tensions in the region. As the city braces for what could be a tumultuous period, calls for unity and tolerance amidst differing beliefs remain ever more pertinent.