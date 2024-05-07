Gas tanks hurled at pro-Israel activists: Chaos ensues on Amsterdam campus

Chaotic scenes from universities across Amsterdam went viral in the past couple of days reminiscent of the footage from US campuses, including encampments and violence toward Jewish students and police forces. The main encampment was set in Roeterseiland campus, where pro-Palestinian activists showed troubling instances of extreme violence, including hurling of chairs and gas tanks at pro-Israel activists on campus, and beating them with wooden planks.

Yesterday, this extremist encampment also received an honorary endorsement from Samidoun, designated by Israel as a terror organization for serving as a proxy of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The PFLP itself is designated as a terror organization according to the European Union, yet its tributary Samidoun is allowed to act freely across the continent, apart from Germany, which banned Samidoun in October 2023 following years of monitoring of its inflammatory, terror supporting activity by German authorities.

In their letter of endorsement, Samidoun accused Amsterdam universities of having “various ties to the genocidal apartheid state,” adding that “it’s high time that these ties are broken.” The group lauded the encampment’s activity, threatening Dutch security forces that “attempts to repress or breakup the encampment by the authorities will be met with resistance.”

Threats against the Dutch police

Another participant in the Amsterdam encampment is the Dutch branch of Students in Justice for Palestine, originally a US based group which, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), has openly advocated for violence against Israelis, lauded terrorist acts, and spread hateful propaganda targeting Israel and Israelis. According to the ISGAP report, a pattern of collaboration between SJP and extremist groups, as well as fiscal ties to American Muslims for Palestine, a group found to be linked to Hamas, is also noteworthy.

The Roeterseiland encampment’s social media outlets claimed that the encampment is an “escalation of seven months of peaceful protests” against higher education institutions in the city, accusing them of choosing to sanction their own students rather than condemn “the Zionist apartheid regime.” Their demands included compliance with disclosing ties with Israeli institutions and companies, boycotting all academic collaborations with Israel, and divesting and ceasing contracts with Israeli companies or international companies that “profit from genocide.” A Samidoun stand with Palestinian flags is seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands on March 28, 2023 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Yesterday, following reports of the police making its way to the encampment to remove it, activists urged their colleagues, including non-students, to join them in order to obstruct police forces, also calling to bring in materials to barricade themselves in the site. Finally the encampment was forcefully evicted by the Amsterdam police last night, with footage showing bulldozers used to clear up the encampment as well.

André Flach, Member of Parliament from the Dutch Reformed Christian Party (SGP), commented on these events:

“Worldwide there are very worrying developments at universities. Anti-Jewish sentiments are spreading. What happened in Amsterdam is completely unacceptable. These are not peaceful demonstrators, but rather disruptive actions endorsed by Samidoun, an organization that is forbidden in other countries.

This undermining behaviour deserves a strong condemnation from society and politics. And it is very important that the police intervene decisively to prevent recurrence. The SGP (Reformed Christian Party) is concerned about the Jewish community in the Netherlands. They are part of us and we must do everything we can to protect them. I am deeply outraged by the fact that Jews are once again the object of hatred and violence, purely because they are Jewish."

Regarding the organizing parties, Flach added:

"We should ban Samidoun in the Netherlands, just like Germany has already done. We shouldn't enter into discussions with these types of organizations or take them seriously in any way. This also applies to any other extremist organizations that are involved."

Raouf Leeraar, policy advisor at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), commented on the events, adding:

"Since the 7th of October Jewish students and staff have been victims of intimidation, threats and an apathetic approach of most university boards. The encampment at the University of Amsterdam is a new step in this hate- and intimidation campaign towards Israel and all those who stand by her and support here.

“Already during the day chants were sung about Zionism being the new Nazism and a flag of Samidoun was spotted in the encampment. Samidoun is linked to the terror organization PFLP and as such the organization is banned in Germany. We sincerely hope that the Dutch government will soon follow suit.

“In the evening a group of pro-Israel students went to the camp to voice a different sound, but unfortunately, they were attacked by aggressive rioters causing one of them to end up in a hospital. Later that night the Dutch police cleared the camp of all tents and people and strongly urged them not to return. We are happy that the Mayor of Amsterdam and the Dutch police acted in line with the law and on behalf of public safety, while also creating a safe environment for Jewish students and staff of the university."