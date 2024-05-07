Biden reminds world of Hamas atrocities at Capitol Hill’s Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

Seven months to the day after more than 1,200 people in Israel were killed and another 253 were taken hostage, US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders joined Holocaust survivors at the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual remembrance ceremony on Capitol Hill with the escalation of Israel’s war with Hamas looming large. Biden was greeted with a standing ovation in sharp contrast to the scores of anti-war and pro-Palestinian protesters who have become a fixture at the president’s events. “During these sacred days of remembrance, we grieve. We give voice to the six million Jews who were systematically targeted, murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War Two,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

A history of antisemitism

“We honor the memory of the victims, the pain of the survivors, and the bravery of the heroes who stood up to Hitler’s unspeakable evil,” Biden added. “We recommit to heading and heeding the lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history, to revitalize and realize the responsibility of ‘Never Again, Never Again.’”

The ancient hatred of Jews didn’t begin with the Holocaust and it didn’t end with the Holocaust either, Biden stressed, and it was brought to life on October 7, when Hamas unleashed the deadliest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, driven by the ancient desire to wipe the Jewish people off of the face of the earth.