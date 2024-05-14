New hostage square in Berlin to open, raise awareness for those in Hamas captivity

The inauguration of a new Hostages Square in Bebelplatz Berlin has been set to take place on Thursday to raise awareness for the 132 hostages who have been taken into Hamas captivity and held there since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the Hostages Families Forum said on Monday.

The new installation in Berlin has been inspired by the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, a public plaza located outside of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art that also showcases those held in Hamas captivity.

The opening ceremony of the Hostage Plaza on Thursday will feature speeches from hostage family members and German politicians.

Installations the Berlin Hostage Square will have

The Berlin Hostages Square is expected to stand out with its several unique installations. One of them will include a "Terror tunnel" that will allow visitors to enter a simulation of being in a 20-meter-long Hamas tunnel, granting people an inside look into the conditions endured by the hostages.

Another installation will be called the "The Hostages' Hourglass," which will showcase a 3-meter-high hourglass with red sand to symbolize the urgency of the situation to bring the hostages home. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza set a Shabbat table with more than 200 empty seats for the hostages, at the ''Hostages Square'', outside the Art Museum of Tel Aviv, October 20, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)

Like in Tel Aviv, the Berlin Hostages Square will feature 132 empty chairs to represent the hostages.

An additional exhibition will include a yellow piano honoring Alon Ohel, a 22-year-old musician taken hostage from the Nova festival, as well as burned books from Kibbutz Nir Oz.