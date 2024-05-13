Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: 'It's either us, Israel, or them, the Hamas monsters'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of Israel's war in Gaza during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Mount Herzl on Monday.

Addressing the battle against Hamas, Netanyahu said, "It's either us, Israel, or them, the Hamas monsters," adding that Israel was determined to win the war. 

"Our war of independence is not over yet. It continues these days," he stated.

"We will achieve the victory goals," at the center of which the prime minister noted was the return of the hostages. 

Netanyahu also spoke of the importance of unity, saying the "unity of the people" is "the source of our strength."

"Together we will remember our fallen, together we will fight...and together we will win," he added.

