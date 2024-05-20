Confiscated Hamas commander's Mein Kampf presented at Hungarian Holocaust memorial event

Hungarian Agricultural Minister Istvan Nagy, alongside members of the Hungarian Jewish community and officials from KKL- JNF, participated in a commemorative event on Friday honoring the 80th anniversary of the Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

As part of the event, participants held a minute silence in memory of the victims of the Nazis. one minute silence KKL - JNF CEO Yuval Yeni, Mr. Kobi Davit Founding President of KKL-JNF Hungary and Central Europe, Istvan Nagy the Hungarian minister of agriculture (credit: Alexander Kolomoisky/KKL-JNF Photo Archive)

Alongside Nagy stood Mr. Kobi Davit Founding President of KKL-JNF Hungary and Central Europe, Binyamin Lidsky KKL – JNF's envoy to Hungry, KKL - JNF CEO Yuval Yeni, Ronnie Vinnikov Head of Resource Development and External Affairs Division at KKL – JNF, the head of the Jewish community of Hungary, Andor Gross and many other important Jewish officials.

Mein Kampf in Hamas commander's home

Davidi Ben Zion, a reserve IDF captain, delivered a speech at the event. Davidi Ben Zion. (credit: Alexander Kolomoisky/KKL-JNF Photo Archive)

Zion, as part of an operation in the Gaza Strip, found a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf translated into Arabic. The text had been located inside the house of one of Hamas commanders.

Zion presented the text at the event.