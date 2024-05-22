IOM reports 80,000 migrants voluntarily returned from Libya since 2015

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Tuesday that since 2015, 80,000 migrants have been voluntarily deported from Libya to their home countries through the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program. This initiative has provided critical support to those looking to return home safely.

According to the IOM, the deported migrants included 2,733 victims of human trafficking, 843 unaccompanied or separated children, and 5,144 individuals with medical needs. Upon returning, these migrants receive comprehensive reintegration support, including economic, social, and psychosocial assistance, through individual reintegration packages.

Working around the clock to assist vulnerable migrants

"IOM Libya's staff work around the clock to assist vulnerable migrants in Libya who are in need of urgent protection assistance. Enabling migrants to make informed choices and ensuring their right to return home is advocated for, the VHR program offers a glimmer of hope in the face of extreme adversity," said Tauhid Pasha, IOM Libya's acting chief of mission.