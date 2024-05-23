The couple who married at the age of 100: 'We submitted a request to 'Guinness World Records'

In a nursing home in Philadelphia, 100-year-old Bernie Littman married 102-year-old Margery this week.

Littman's granddaughter, Sarah Littman, said that her grandfather, an engineer, was married for 65 years. Following the death of his wife, he moved to the Fountain View nursing home in Philadelphia, where he met Marjorie Fiterman, who was widowed from her husband after 60 years of marriage.

Family submits request to Guinness World Records

Barney Lipman marries Margery in Philadelphia. May 19, 2024. (credit: Sarah Sicherman)

The two have been in a relationship for nine years, and according to Littman, "Grandpa surprised us all when he said he wanted to get married. We told him we would hold a short Jewish ceremony, but Grandpa insisted on a legal wedding, so they registered for marriage.

“We submitted a request to Guinness World Records because we think it is a record for wedding age. We are really happy that Grandpa has someone to be with," Littman's granddaughter added.

"By the way, they discovered that they studied together at the same university but did not know each other then," she concluded.