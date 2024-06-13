Gidi Markuszower: The Netherlands may soon have an Israeli-born Deputy Prime Minister

Gideon (Gidi) Markuszower is set to become the Netherlands' new Migration and Asylum Minister following recent coalition negotiations in the Hague, and possibly even Deputy Prime Minister, according to Dutch media on Wednesday.

Markuszower was born in Tel Aviv but grew up in Amsterdam, attending the Rosj Pina and Maimonides schools in Amsterdam, which serve as the Amsterdam Jewish community's main schools.

Following high school, he studied International Relations at the Hebrew University and spent two years at a Yeshiva before returning to the Netherlands to study Law at the University of Amsterdam, according to his biography page on the Dutch Parliament's website.

Markuszower had his break into the world of politics by working for the Dutch branch of Likud as their spokesperson. However, he quickly moved to join Dutch politics.

Markuszower is part of the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) led by the controversial but victorious Geert Wilders. Dutch far-right politician and leader of the PVV party, Geert Wilders speaks to the press following the exit poll and early results in the Dutch parliamentary elections, in The Hague, Netherlands November 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

Hardline anti-immigration stance

Markuszowers's hardline against immigration made him a close and important ally of Wilders; during a 2021 debate, he called the current Dutch migration policies "a crime against the Dutch nation."

This stance is speculated to be the reason for his appointment, and Dutch media also believe that he will be appointed as one of four Deputy Prime Ministers for this government.

Wilders recently led the PVV to its best performance since its founding in 2006, breaking the existing cordon sanitaire that the Dutch political establishment placed on Wilders for his radicalism.

The PVV gained 20 seats, giving them 37 and making them the main vector for government formation; Markuszower has been a close ally of Wilders for at least a decade since his entry into the Dutch States-General in 2015.

Markuszower, like his ally Wilders, is considered somewhat controversial in the Netherlands due to multiple incidents.

He was arrested in 2010 during celebrations of Israel's 60th Anniversary for carrying a firearm; Markuszower had a license for the firearm but not a permit to transport it, according to Trouw.

He was forced to withdraw his candidacy for the States-General when the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) announced they believed he had leaked information to a foreign intelligence service while working as a political advisor to a Dutch politician. Dutch media speculated that the foreign intelligence service was Mossad, although the AIVD never confirmed. Markuszower strenuously denies these allegations.

Despite this allegation, Markuszower has not shied away from supporting Israel, in particular in the aftermath of October 7.

The new government is expected to be strongly pro-Israel, not just because of Markuszower, but also due to Wilders and rumored Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, according to Dutch media.