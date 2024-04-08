Former Hamas hostage harassed and shamed by Dutch airport guard

A former Hamas hostage was harassed and shamed by a Dutch security guard on Friday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Ynet reported on Sunday.

The Israeli embassy in Netherlands has not immediately responded to confirm the report, but Dutch politicians and Jewish organizations are already demanding action after the Israeli ex-hostage and another Duth-Israeli woman that accompanied her on an advocacy trip were stopped repeatedly by the same guard.

According to Ynet, the Israelis were sent to an expedited security checkpoint by the local El Al station crew during check-in, but the security guard looked through the hostage's passport and insisted they were not eligible.

The Israelis moved to the regular line, but the guard moved them back, but warned them they could be fined if they were indeed not eligible to use the track. At another point, the same guard of Pakistani extraction pulled them out of line during hand luggage screening, and allegedly humiliated them by loudly accusing them of fraud and said that they were being detained. Ynet said they were repeatedly and vocally identified as Israelis.

The Israelis were only released and sent on their way after they called the Israeli embassy, Ynet reported.

Similar incident alleged at Manchester Airport in UK

Freedom Party Chairman Geert Wilders and Israeli-Dutch fellow party member Gideon Markuszower demanded that Prime Minister Mark Rutte address the incident and fire the guard.

The Center for Information and Documentation Israel said that it was not the first such incident at the airport.

"Shocking that Israelis visiting our country now apparently have to fear security checks," said CIDI. "A next step in the ever increasing hate."

In a similar incident, two survivors of the October 7 Supernova festival massacre were detained, berated, and treated with suspicion by UK Border Force Officers at Manchester Airport on March 25.

Neria Sharabi and his brother Daniel were allegedly detained by the Border Force after the officers saw their Israeli passports and the pair had explained that they had come to the UK to speak to the Manchester Jewish community about their experiences as survivors of the slaughter in which over 260 partygoers were murdered.

The officers allegedly said that they had to detain and interrogate the survivors for two hours because "they had to make sure that you are not going to do what you are doing in Gaza over there."

The Sharabi brothers were interrogated for two hours about what they were going to talk about and about their past mandatory IDF service. They were grilled about how long they served in the army, and what roles they served in.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly assured that the incident was being investigated, and that they would not tolerate antisemitism or any form of discrimination. This incident will be handled in line with our disciplinary procedures.”