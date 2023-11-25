"Jordan is Palestine," Dutch parliamentarian and chairman of the largest political party (PVV) Geert Wilders tweeted on X on Saturday. His tweet has ignited a firestorm of criticism and condemnation from Arab states and the international community, while he saw this as a proposed solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wilders is considered to be the "Dutch Donald Trump," because of his ideology and personality.

Jordan is Palestine! Arab states condemn Wilders for push to relocate Palestinians to Jordan https://t.co/U6JjdOk0IK — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 25, 2023

Wilders put forth a radical proposal, suggesting that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could be resolved by relocating Palestinians to Jordan, effectively denying their right to an independent sovereign state. His comments stand in stark contrast to longstanding international consensus and United Nations resolutions that advocate for a two-state solution with east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates swiftly responded with a statement strongly condemning Wilders' remarks. "Geert Wilders' comments are not only offensive but also dangerous. They deny the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and their own independent state," said Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, the official spokesperson for the Ministry. He emphasized that Wilders' statements held no value or impact beyond highlighting his racism and extremism, which they considered part of a culture of hatred that should be universally condemned.

Palestinian Authority condemn his statements

The Palestinian Ministry further characterized Wilders' remarks as "a call to escalate the aggression against our people and a blatant interference in their affairs and future." They called upon the Dutch government to condemn and reject these statements in accordance with international law and United Nations resolutions. Dutch far-right politician and leader of the PVV party, Geert Wilders licks his finger as he meets with members of his party at the Dutch Parliament, after the Dutch parliamentary elections, in The Hague, Netherlands November 23, 2023 (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

"Jordan rejects any proposal that undermines the rights of the Palestinian people or their quest for an independent state," stated Jordan's Foreign Minister. "We remain committed to a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, in accordance with international consensus."

Wilders' statement has also drawn criticism and condemnation from other Arab states in the region. Leaders and officials from countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia expressed their outrage over the Dutch parliamentarian's remarks, emphasizing the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that respects the rights and aspirations of both parties. Advertisement

A history of standing with Israel

50 days ago, Wilders denounced Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023. Following the attacks, he prominently displayed both the Dutch flag and the Israeli flag in his office. During an election debate in the same month, he criticized the Dutch government for not taking action against pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests.

The Netherlands held early general elections on November 22, 2023, originally scheduled for 2025 but called early due to the collapse of the fourth Rutte cabinet in July 2023. The far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) emerged as the largest party in the House of Representatives, marking a significant political shift in Dutch politics since World War II.