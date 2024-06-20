Oldest deep-sea sunken ship discovered off Israeli coast, changing perspective on ancient trade

The cargo of a ship from approximately 3,300 to 3,400 years ago was found 1.8 kilometers deep on the Mediterranean Sea floor, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed on Thursday.

The cargo, with hundreds of intact vessels, was found during a standard survey executed by Energean, the natural gas company that operates the Karish, Karish North, Katlan, and Tanin gas rigs off the coast of Israel.

Initially, the Energean team conducting a survey along the Mediterranean floor saw “the unusual sight of what seemed to be a large pile of jugs heaped on the seafloor,” according to Karnit Bahartan, Energean's Environmental Lead.

“The ship seems to have sunk in crisis, either due to a storm or to an attempted piracy attack – a well-known occurrence in the Late Bronze Age,” said Israel Antiquities Authority Marine Unit head Jacob Sharvit, referring to the time period in which the ship sank. “This is both the first and the oldest ship found in the Eastern Mediterranean deep sea, ninety kilometers from the nearest shore.

'History-changing discovery'

“This is a world-class history-changing discovery,” he continued. “This find reveals to us as never before the ancient mariners’ navigational skills – capable of traversing the Mediterranean Sea without a line of sight to any coast.” Removing the jar by a robot from the water at a depth of 1.8 km. (credit: Energian)

Energean and the IAA then joined forces to investigate the discovery, using innovative methods to compile data. A special tool was built specifically to extract artifacts without harming the entire assemblage.

“The robot’s survey and mapping of the site clarified this to be a sunken ship ca. 12-14 meters long that was transporting hundreds of vessels, of which only some are visible above the ocean floor,” Sharvit explained. “The muddy bottom conceals a second layer of vessels, and it seems that wooden beams of the ship are also buried within the mud.”

Throughout two days of work, two vessels were extracted by the Energean team from the extremities of the ship so as not to harm the rest of the set. The ship's control room. The jars were fully retrieved from the depths of the sea in a complex operation by Energean. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

“The vessel type identified in the cargo was designed as the most efficient means of transporting relatively cheap and mass-produced products such as oil, wine, and other agricultural products such as fruit,” Sharvit continued. “Finding such a great quantity of amphorae on board one single ship is testimony to significant commercial ties between their country of origin and the ancient Near Eastern lands on the Mediterranean coast.”

Only two other shipwrecks carrying cargo from the Late Bronze Age have been discovered in the Mediterranean Sea – the Cape Gelidonya boat and the Uluburun boat, both located off the coast of Turkey. However, both were found near the shore and were “accessible using normal diving equipment,” according to Sharvit.

“Based on these two [findings], the academic assumption until now was that trade in that time was executed by safely flitting from port to port, hugging the coastline within eye contact. The discovery of this boat now changes our entire understanding of ancient mariner abilities: It is the very first to be found at such a great distance with no line of sight to any landmass.”

He concluded, “There is tremendous potential here for research: The ship is preserved at such a great depth that time has frozen since the moment of disaster – its body and contexts have not been disturbed by human hand (divers, fishermen, etc.); nor affected by waves and currents which do impact shipwrecks in shallower waters.”