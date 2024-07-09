'Gray Wolves': Turkish soccer fans show support for extremist anti-Israel group

A day after the Turkish national team's 2:1 loss to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of Euros 2024 in Berlin, the German media are still expressing outrage at the behavior of the Turkish crowd in and outside the stadium.

The German "Bild" newspaper reported this week that thousands of fans of the Turkish national team demonstratively saluted the forbidden 'gray wolf salute' - which expresses support for the extremist and anti-Jewish organization "The Gray Wolves."

"This was an expression of hatred by thousands of Turks in a match against the Netherlands, a shameful wolf salute in front of Erdogan and Ozil in the Berlin stands," Bild wrote about the behavior of the Turks.

"The peak was when the Turkish anthem was played in the Olympic stadium. Hundreds of Turkish fans gave the wolf salute in full view of their president Erdogan, who sat in the guest of honor stand next to Mesut Ozil, the former German international player who had a wolf tattoo.

"The trigger is, of course, the ban of Merih Demirel, the player who celebrated with the wolf salute in the match against Austria on July 2. Even before the game, the police had to intervene with Turkish fans, stating that 'thousands of Turks were seen saluting the wolf sign.' Police had to stop the Turks from marching to the stadium because of their behavior, as well as because of the use of fireworks and flares. FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not seen) at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, May 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS/FILE PHOTO)

"More than 3,000 policemen were required for the task, and the Turkish fans were required to stop the march, disperse, and arrive at the stadium by public transport instead."

"Some may argue that it was sportsmanship, but these were signs of hatred: in addition to the wolf salute, anti-Israel chants such as 'Free Palestine' were also heard, and some of the Turks were even arrested. It was only at 1 o'clock in the morning that the spirits calmed down."

Millions of Turkish immigrants live in Germany, who gave their national team warm support and provided a great atmosphere in the stadiums where they were hosted, but as mentioned, also less pleasant sights. Demirel's gesture reignited the political-social tensions, which peaked in recent days and clouded the atmosphere.

Imagine a world where the Nazis feel comfortable throwing up their salute — that is currently what’s happening with Turkey and their racist fans. pic.twitter.com/cnVV9240Rh — Gev Iskajyan (@geviskajyan) July 6, 2024

Who are the Gray Wolves?

"The Gray Wolves" is the youth organization and the paramilitary wing of Turkey's extreme right-wing national movement. It is considered a terrorist organization with a fascist, racist, and nationalist nature. Over the years, its members have been suspected of terrorist activity, mainly against Turkish left-wing activists and Kurdish institutions.

The "Gray Wolves" support the idea of ​​establishing a Turkish political entity from the Balkans in the West to China in the East and hold a racist ideology mainly against Kurds, Greeks, Armenians, and Jews. The organization translated into Turkish and ensured the distribution of the book "Mein Kampf" by Adolf Hitler and also spreads anti-Jewish theories such as "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion".

Last year, the organization published an explicit threat to the Israeli delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the published video, photos from the 1972 Munich Olympics and photos of the 11 murdered Israelis were seen, and at the end, the caption "Paris" appeared. Footballer Demirel supported this organization.

In some Western European countries, the "March of the Gray Wolves" is prohibited by law. In Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium, Turkish immigrants who are suspected of supporting the organization are under the supervision of the security forces.

Demirel said about his controversial salute, "My celebration is related to my Turkish identity. There is no 'hidden message' behind it. I have seen other people celebrate like that in the stands. I am proud to be Turkish, and that is what I expressed."