US intel chief: Iran influence campaign stoking, funding anti-Israel protests

Iranian regime actors are engaging influence campaigns to stoke and fund anti-Israel protests in the United States of America, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned in a statement on Tuesday.

"In recent weeks, Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years," said Haines. "We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters."

Haines said that many of the American citizens who participated in the anti-Israel protests were expressing their views on the Hamas-Israel war in good faith, but it was important to warn of foreign actors seeking to exploit domestic political debates for malicious purposes.

"Americans who are being targeted by this Iranian campaign may not be aware that they are interacting with or receiving support from a foreign government," said Haines. "We urge all Americans to remain vigilant as they engage online with accounts and actors they do not personally know."

Since Haines had warned Congress in May about increasingly aggressive Iranian influence campaigns in the US in relation to election cycles, the regime had continued to adapt its cyber activities on social media. Haines said it was likely they continued to use intelligence assets and Iranian influencers to promote useful narratives.

The US public's concern

The intelligence update came as part of a series of regular updates on malicious foreign activities seeking to influence US elections. The new procedure follows concerns by the US public about foreign influence in the 2016 and 2020 presidential and congressional elections.

Immediately following Hamas's October 7 Massacre in southern Israel, mass protests erupted in the United States and the rest of the world. Protests have sought to disrupt public life and the flow of economic arteries, as well as advance anti-Israel policies in US institutions. The movement has seen violent attack on pro-Israel institutions and people in North America, and widespread vandalism against businesses and Jewish sites. Academic campuses in April became occupied by student activist protest encampments that sought to force administrations to cut ties with Israel.