UAE deports graduate who yelled 'Free Palestine' as he received his diploma 

The United Arab Emirates has deported a former student of New York University Abu Dhabi after he yelled “Free Palestine” as he received his diploma at a graduation event in May, according to multiple media reports from the past week.

Only days after yelling the statement, while dressed in a Palestinian black-and-white keffiyeh scarf, witnesses cited by the Associated Press said that the graduate was deported.

NYU Abu Dhabi told AP it has “guaranteed academic authority” on campus but that “in none of our locations ... are members of the NYU community immune from local law.”

“NYU has no authority over any nation’s immigration or law enforcement actions or decisions,” the school said, adding that it had warned students “clearly and repeatedly about expectations, obligations, and boundaries, including the protocols for the NYU Abu Dhabi graduation.”

A student at the university confirmed to AP that they had been explicitly warned "displaying the Palestinian flag anywhere on campus is not permitted and this was strictly executed, even in residential buildings."

Despite the UAE offering aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the country has reportedly been very careful over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations and encampments, present on campuses across the globe, have been absent from the UAE, AP noted.

Students told AP that campus activities related to the war have been banned, and people who wear clothing that suggests a connection or political affiliation with the war can be prevented from entering cultural events.

When East and West clash

“I think the government and the laws of the country don’t necessarily align with wanting to create an environment that appeals to the West as well, if we’re talking about freedom of speech and so on,” an anonymous student told AP.

According to the Washington Post, this is not the first time that academic institutes in the UAE have clashed with American student ideals.

NYU Abu Dhabi had previously faced criticism for using migrant workers for campus construction projects. The migrant workers, according to human rights groups cited in the article, were subjected to abuses, including forced overtime and overcrowded living conditions.

An NYU-commissioned investigation confirmed that some workers had not been protected by fair labor practices. NYU promised to reimburse the workers, but many reportedly said they never saw the funds.