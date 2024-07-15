Will the assassination attempt against Trump sway the election?

Channel 13 News reporter Neria Kraus spoke this past Sunday with Anat Davidov and Udi Segal on 103FM radio to address the recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump and explained the potential ramifications amidst the upcoming US elections.

"An assassination attempt occurred when Trump arrived at a political rally in Pennsylvania in a rural area where he has many supporters. At some point, when he was on stage surrounded by Secret Service agents, shots were heard and Trump himself immediately grabbed his ear and fell to the floor. He probably understood what happened at the moment he felt the impact on him," Kraus said.

"In fact, it turns out that a shooter stood on the roof and fired at Trump, and apparently, was spotted before, because there is an eyewitness who describes that he caught the Secret Service agents saying they saw a man with a gun climbing to the roof. They did nothing about it. They did not take Trump off the stage or approach the person, according to the eyewitness's statement. Trump was injured, but if the shot had been a few millimeters over, his life would have ended yesterday in a political assassination." Democratic Party presidential candidate US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former US President Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024 in a combination photo. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)

Biden's next political move in question

"The biggest question mark is about the security breach that occurred at the event. The shooter arrived with a weapon and climbed to the roof. We know that the roofs at these events are full of snipers on behalf of the Secret Service who are supposed to protect the presidential candidate. There are many conspiracies on social networks, spreading images of the shooter and people trying to gather information about him. The Secret Service reported that Trump is okay, and Biden himself received updates. Biden was supposed to have a few days of campaigning, of election rallies, but he canceled it to go to the White House for updates," she said.

Kraus then concluded, "There is no doubt that Trump's images tonight are victory images, while his face is bloodied, and he turned his face to the sky. This became his campaign's victory picture. I have no doubt that the images and videos of this will display that he is unbeatable. Biden is in a difficult situation, and the big question is if he will resign. I heard senior Democrats say that after this event, they understood that the US must not become even more chaotic, so Biden must maintain unity and calm. This is an event that is certainly a 'trump card' for Trump in the elections. It is really a threat to American democracy."